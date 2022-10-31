HFCL shares jump after company wins fifth order in two months

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini This is the company's fifth order starting October 29.

Shares of HFCL Ltd. jumped nearly 5 percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company received purchase orders aggregating to approximately Rs 115 crore.

HFCL received orders from Reliance Projects and Property Management Services Ltd. (formerly Reliance Digital Platform and Project Services Ltd.) for the supply of optical fibre cables to one of the leading private telecom operators in the country.

This is HFCL's fifth order win over the last two months, starting August 29.

The management mentioned during its September quarter results earlier this month that courtesy order wins from RailTel, Reliance Projects, and others, the company had an order book of Rs 5,200 crore.

HFCL’s revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 1,173 crore as compared to Rs 1,051 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 1,122 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Some of HFCL's earlier orders include:

October 12: From Reliance Projects & Property Management Services worth Rs 39.19 crore.

September 27: From Reliance Retail & Reliance Projects worth Rs 167.60 crore and from one of the overseas customers worth Rs 35 crore

September 14: Advance Purchase Order worth Rs 341.26 crore from BSNL and from RailTel Corporation worth Rs 106.55 crore

August 29: From a leading private telecom operator worth Rs 97 crore.

Shares of HFCL are trading 5.1 percent higher at Rs 80.95 as of 1:20 PM.