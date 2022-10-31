HFCL shares jump after company wins fifth order in two months

Mini
This is the company's fifth order starting October 29.
Shares of HFCL Ltd. jumped nearly 5 percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company received purchase orders aggregating to approximately Rs 115 crore.
HFCL received orders from Reliance Projects and Property Management Services Ltd. (formerly Reliance Digital Platform and Project Services Ltd.) for the supply of optical fibre cables to one of the leading private telecom operators in the country.
This is HFCL's fifth order win over the last two months, starting August 29.
The management mentioned during its September quarter results earlier this month that courtesy order wins from RailTel, Reliance Projects, and others, the company had an order book of Rs 5,200 crore.
HFCL’s revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 1,173 crore as compared to Rs 1,051 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 1,122 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Some of HFCL's earlier orders include:
Shares of HFCL are trading 5.1 percent higher at Rs 80.95 as of 1:20 PM.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
