    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    HFCL shares jump after company wins fifth order in two months

    HFCL shares jump after company wins fifth order in two months

    HFCL shares jump after company wins fifth order in two months
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    This is the company's fifth order starting October 29.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell HFCL share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Shares of HFCL Ltd. jumped nearly 5 percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company received purchase orders aggregating to approximately Rs 115 crore.
    HFCL received orders from Reliance Projects and Property Management Services Ltd. (formerly Reliance Digital Platform and Project Services Ltd.) for the supply of optical fibre cables to one of the leading private telecom operators in the country.
    This is HFCL's fifth order win over the last two months, starting August 29.
    The management mentioned during its September quarter results earlier this month that courtesy order wins from RailTel, Reliance Projects, and others, the company had an order book of Rs 5,200 crore.
    HFCL’s revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 1,173 crore as compared to Rs 1,051 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 1,122 crore in the year-ago quarter.
    Some of HFCL's earlier orders include:
    • October 12: From Reliance Projects & Property Management Services worth Rs 39.19 crore.
    • September 27: From Reliance Retail & Reliance Projects worth Rs 167.60 crore and from one of the overseas customers worth Rs 35 crore
    • September 14: Advance Purchase Order worth Rs 341.26 crore from BSNL and from RailTel Corporation worth Rs 106.55 crore
    • August 29: From a leading private telecom operator worth Rs 97 crore.
      • Shares of HFCL are trading 5.1 percent higher at Rs 80.95 as of 1:20 PM.
       
      (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      HFCLHFCL news

      Previous Article

      Sona BLW shares fluctuate despite record revenue, profit in September quarter

      Next Article

      Why are Olectra Greentech shares down despite revenue, profit doubling?

      arrow down

        Shows

        View All

        Most Read

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng