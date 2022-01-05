HFCL shares surge after company joins hands with Aprecomm

HFCL shares jumped on Wednesday after the telecom equipment maker and technology provider announced a partnership with Aprecomm, a provider of AI-powered Wi-Fi analytics technology.

The HFCL stock finished the day at Rs 85.5 apiece on BSE, up eight percent from its previous close. During the session, HFCL surged as much as 13 percent to Rs 89.4 apiece, coming within seven percent of a 52-week high touched in July 2021.

HFCL aims to power its network offerings with AI-based analytics, according to a press release.

HFCL has successfully deployed and tested the AI-based solution in its PM-WANI deployments. It now plans to integrate these analytics capabilities for a wider range of products and solutions.

The company said its entire 'IO' product portfolio will have seamlessly integrated AI-powered network analytics, enhancing the experience for both network service providers and end-users.

“The integration of Aprecomm’s AI-powered solutions to our platform enables HFCL to offer enhanced user experience with added reliability and security to our customers. This partnership will help us to build resilient networks for people worldwide in all kinds of deployments. We are looking forward to expand this integration to even our switching portfolio,” said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director at HFCL.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 were on track to end higher for the fourth session in a row, led by financial, oil & gas and metal shares.