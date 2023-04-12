HFCL shares recover from the day's low after over Rs 120 crore order win from a Reliance unit

HFCL has bagged orders worth nearly Rs 500 crore this year.

HFCL along with its material subsidiary, HTL Ltd. has received purchase orders aggregating to Rs 123.84 crore from Reliance Projects and Property Management Services for the supply of optical fiber cables to one of the leading private telecom operators of the country. The order is to be executed by October 2023.

The company had bagged a similar purchase order on January 29 from Reliance Projects and Property Management worth Rs 206.67 crore for supply of optical fiber cables, which is to be executed by June 2023. HFCL has bagged orders worth nearly Rs 500 crore this year.

HFCL is an end-to-end digital network offerings company, enabling data transmission for telecom companies, defence, and railways globally. Company offers advanced optical fiber solutions to open-source wireless access solutions, multiband 5G radios and state-of-the-art system integration services.

HFCL reported double-digit growth in revenue and operating profit during the December quarter.

Shares of HFCL recovered from the day's low post the order win announcement and are trading little changed at Rs 63.20. The stock is down over 16 percent on a year-to-date basis so far.