HFCL wins third order in a month after new Rs 40 crore order win

Telecom gear manufacturer HFCL has received purchase orders aggregating to Rs 39.19 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services. The order is for rolling out a long-distance fibre network 'by one of the leading operators in various telecom circles'.

The orders are to be executed by May 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The latest order follows the orders HFCL bagged in September with an aggregated value of Rs 447.81 crore. The September orders were from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and RailTel Corporation of India Ltd (RailTel). This was followed by another order worth Rs 202 crore that it secured from Reliance Retail and an overseas customer.

HFCL is a technology company that makes high-end transmission and access equipment, as well as optical fibre and optical fibre cables (OFC). It specialises in establishing modern communication networks for telecom service providers, railroads, and the military.

HFCL’s products include fibre and fibre optic cables, telecommunication products, defence products as well as solutions and passive networking components.

It also launched the first product in the 5G space with the launch of the 5G 8T8R Macro Radio Unit, which is developed in India. It can integrate with any vendor's virtual baseband unit.

The net profit for the company declined 41.7 percent during the June quarter while revenue declined nearly 13 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,207 crore.

Shares of HFCL ended 0.19 percent higher at Rs 77.45.