HFCL-led consortium wins Rs 1,770 crore order from SSWM in Uttar Pradesh

HFCL Ltd. announced on Monday that it has bagged a contract from State Water and Sanitation Mission, Lucknow, aggregating to nearly Rs 1,770 crore for providing EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) services.
The order for EPC services includes provision for the laying of optical fiber cables for the execution of a rural water supply network in the Varanasi Revenue Division in Uttar Pradesh.
The contract value for material and services is Rs 1,414 crore and for operation and maintenance services it is Rs 356 crore.
The project will be executed by the company along with JWIL Infra Ltd. as a consortium partner.
Earlier this month, HFCL bagged export orders worth Rs 86.23 crore from European telecom companies for the supply of optical fiber cables.
While announcing its September quarter results, the company mentioned that its order book reached a total of Rs 5,200 crore. HFCL’s revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 1,173 crore compared to Rs 1,122 crore in the same period a year ago.