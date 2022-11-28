English
HFCL-led consortium wins Rs 1,770 crore order from SSWM in Uttar Pradesh

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 28, 2022 1:06 PM IST (Published)

The project has to be executed within 18 months from the date of contract.

HFCL Ltd. announced on Monday that it has bagged a contract from State Water and Sanitation Mission, Lucknow, aggregating to nearly Rs 1,770 crore for providing EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) services.


The order for EPC services includes provision for the laying of optical fiber cables for the execution of a rural water supply network in the Varanasi Revenue Division in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: HFCL shares jump after company wins fifth order in two months
HFCL said that the project has to be executed within 18 months from the date of the contract. Thereafter, the company would provide warranty support for one year and operation and maintenance services for 10 years from the completion of the project.

The contract value for material and services is Rs 1,414 crore and for operation and maintenance services it is Rs 356 crore.

The project will be executed by the company along with JWIL Infra Ltd. as a consortium partner.

Also Read: HFCL bags approval to avail incentives up to Rs 652 crore under PLI Scheme

Earlier this month, HFCL bagged export orders worth Rs 86.23 crore from European telecom companies for the supply of optical fiber cables.

While announcing its September quarter results, the company mentioned that its order book reached a total of Rs 5,200 crore. HFCL’s revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 1,173 crore compared to Rs 1,122 crore in the same period a year ago.

The HFCL Ltd. stock is currently trading at Rs 80.90, up 0.81 percent.
Also Read: HFCL wins third order in a month after new Rs 40 crore order win

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
