HFCL approves issue price of Rs 68.75 per share for QIP

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Thursday announced the closure of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) that had opened on Monday (December 6).

The company has approved the issue price at Rs 68.75 for its QIP as compared to the floor price of Rs 72.33 per share.

"The board in its meeting determined and approved the allocation of 8,72,72,727 Equity Shares at an issue price on Rs 68. 75 per Equity

Share (which is at a discount of Rs 3.58 per Equity Share i.e. 4.95% to the floor price of Rs 72.33 per Equity Share, (including a premium ofRs 67.75 per Equity Share) upon the closure of the Issue, determined according to the formula prescribed," the company announced in an exchange filing.

HFCL on Monday launched a share sale to raise Rs 750 crore from institutional investors. The company approved the opening of the QIP and set a floor price for the issue at Rs 72.33 per share.

"The Board of the directors of the company has, at its meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved...fundraising up to Rs 750 crore, by way of private placement or preferential issue of public issue or rights issue or qualified institutional placement or through any other permissible mode," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

HFCL is engaged in the manufacturing of high-end transmission and access equipment, optical fibre, and optical fibre cables (OFC). The company is specialised in setting up modern communication networks for telecom service providers, railways, defence, smart city and surveillance projects.

Shares of HFCL ended at Rs 92.35, up by Rs 5.40, or 6.21 percent on the BSE.