Hester Biosciences' shares slipped nearly 6 percent on Monday after reporting a disappointed March quarter earnings. The stock fell as much as 5.7 percent to Rs 1,182.35 apiece on the NSE.

At 10:52 am, the stock traded 4.07 percent to Rs 1,203.

The leading animal healthcare company reported 60 percent fall in its Q4FY20 net profit to Rs 5 crore as compared to Rs 12 crore during the same period last year.

The net sales slipped 15 percent to Rs 41 crore as against Rs 49 crore last year.

Hester's poultry health division witnessed a de-growth of 5 percent given the industry's recessionary condition throughout the year. However, the animal health division saw a growth of 6 percent.

The company in its earnings press release said that it had invested in sales and marketing in order to drive increase in sales by covering larger territories and expanding presence in the market through additional field force.

The investment did not provide commensurate growth, resulting into high costs which impacted the bottom line, added the company in its statement.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 6.60 per share for FY20.