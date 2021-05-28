  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex extends gains; Nifty at record high; metals, PSU Banks lead
Asian stocks extend global rally to 7th day, US stimulus in focus
Rupee surges 18 paise to 72.42 against US dollar in early trade
Home Market Stocks

Hester Biosciences shares rally 14% as co to provide infrastructure for manufacturing Covaxin drug substance

Updated : May 28, 2021 11:30:29 IST

Hester shall provide the complete infrastructure at its Gujarat plant for the manufacturing of the drug substance.
If everything goes as per the schedule, the drug substance would be available from August 2021.
Hester Biosciences shares rally 14% as co to provide infrastructure for manufacturing Covaxin drug substance
Published : May 28, 2021 11:30 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi lockdown to be relaxed after June 1, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi lockdown to be relaxed after June 1, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

IT index gains over 90% in 1 year; HDFC Securities prefers HCL Tech, Infosys, Mphasis, L&T Info

IT index gains over 90% in 1 year; HDFC Securities prefers HCL Tech, Infosys, Mphasis, L&T Info

COVID-19: Maharashtra to extend restrictions beyond June 1, relaxations likely in some districts

COVID-19: Maharashtra to extend restrictions beyond June 1, relaxations likely in some districts

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement