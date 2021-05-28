Hester Biosciences shares rally 14% as co to provide infrastructure for manufacturing Covaxin drug substance Updated : May 28, 2021 11:30:29 IST Hester shall provide the complete infrastructure at its Gujarat plant for the manufacturing of the drug substance. If everything goes as per the schedule, the drug substance would be available from August 2021. Published : May 28, 2021 11:30 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply