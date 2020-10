Hero MotoCorp's share price surged over 4 percent on Wednesday after the two-wheeler manufacturer said that it will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. The stock gained as much as 4.2 percent to the day's high of Rs 3,035 per share on the NSE. At 10:30 am, the shares traded 3.2 percent higher quoting at Rs 3,007.

In its exchange filing, the company said that it will also sell parts and accessories and general merchandise such as riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in the country.

Hero MotoCorp will further develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

In fact, Harley-Davidson had held talks with Hero in the past. In February, there were reports that the company was exploring a partnership with Hero in order to expand its manufacturing and distribution footprint.

However, on July 28, Harley had announced that it planned to exit markets where volumes and profitability do not match the continued investment. In September, it struggled to even sell a quarter of its annual target of 10,000 units.

Currently, Harley-Davidson has approximately 33 outlets in India.