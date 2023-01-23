After Bengaluru, Hero Moto begins delivering the Vida V1 scooter in Jaipur

After Bengaluru, Jaipur is the second city where customer deliveries of the VIDA V1 have commenced.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd., the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, on Monday commenced customer deliveries of the VIDA V1 scooter in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The scooters were delivered to customers from VIDA’s ‘Experience Centre’ in the city. Close on the heels of Bengaluru, Jaipur is the second city where customer deliveries of the VIDA V1 have commenced. Deliveries will begin in Delhi next.

VIDA, the emerging mobility brand of Hero MotoCorp, has Experience Centres in Bengaluru and Jaipur, and pop-up stores in Delhi-NCR, where customers can test-ride the Vida V1 scooter.

The highly customisable, built-to-last VIDA V1 scooter, with convenient removable batteries and three-way charging options, is available in two variants – VIDA V1 Plus at Rs 1.34 lakh and VIDA V1 Pro at Rs 1.47 lakh. Price includes all connected features, portable charger and charging service (in Jaipur).

The VIDA V1 scooter also offers features such as custom mode (100+ combinations), cruise control, boost mode, two-way throttle, keyless access, and an over-the-air enabled 7-inch TFT Touch-Screen. The VIDA V1 is based on an intelligent platform that’s modular, scalable and flexible, enabling it to learn and adapt on the go.

Through its experience centres, VIDA is offering first-of-its-kind customer propositions and services, that include Green EMI, a financing platform with best-in-class interest rates, buy-back schemes with a first-in-industry assurance of vehicle buy-back at 70 percent of purchase value between the 16th and 18th months of vehicle ownership, test-ride for up to three days, and repair on-site service with customer executives available to provide service anywhere, anytime.

