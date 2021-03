The share price of Hero MotoCorp gained more than 3 percent on Tuesday after the two-wheeler maker reported an increase in total sales during February. On BSE, the stock jumped 3.41 percent to Rs 3,464.20.

The world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers reported a 1.5 percent YoY jump in its sales – from some 4.98 lakh in Feb 2020 to over 5.05 lakhs in Feb 2021. Its domestic sales rose some 0.9 percent – from 4.80 lakh units to 4.84 lakh units.

“The growth in sales, despite the ongoing challenges on account of supply chain issues that the industry is facing, has been possible due to the state of preparedness and quick countermeasures taken by the company,” an exchange filing said.

The company reported its highest-ever revenue for a single quarter – approximately Rs 9,700 crore in Q3 FY21, against Rs 7,000 crore in the year-ago period. It also announced an interim dividend of Rs 65 per share amounting to 3,250 percent and a special interim dividend of Rs 100 crore, at Rs 5 per share.

However, total scooter sales increased over two-fold to over 40,000 units compared with a little less than 19,000 units sold in the year-ago period. Exports last month stood at over 21,000 units as compared with some 18,000 units in the year-ago period.