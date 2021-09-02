Hero MotoCorp shares slip on weak August sales data

The shares of Hero MotoCorp slipped over 1.42 percent in early trade on BSE on Thursday after the two-wheeler maker reported a 22 percent dip in total sales at 4,53,879 units in August year-on-year (YoY).

The company reported weak sales in August. While CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had expected the sales to fall by 14.3 percent YoY, it reported a dip of 5.84 lakh units - 22.4 percent YoY.

It further reported a 22.7 percent dip in its motorcycle sales, down to 4.53 lakh, against 5.44 lakh units reported in August 2020. Its scooter sales were down 16 percent YoY.

The company saw its domestic sales falling by 23.2 percent YoY to 4.31 lakh units, against the sales of 5.68 lakh units in August 2020. But its export sales rose to 22,742 units, against 15,782 units reported a year ago.

The two-wheeler maker said it is gearing up for the upcoming festive season and has several positive indicators working in its favour - such as decent monsoon, resulting in encouraging farm activity in most parts of the country, government schemes in social sector keep it optimistic about the demand in the coming months.

For now, however, the stock is the biggest Nifty loser and is three percent away from its 52-week low of Rs 2,636. At the time of writing, it was trading 0.76 percent lower at Rs 2,720. It is down 22 percent in the last six months.