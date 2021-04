The share price of Hero MotoCorp declined over 2 percent in early trade on Thursday after the company announced its plan to shut all plants, including its Global Parts Center for four days.

“Hero MotoCorp has decided to proactively halt operations temporarily at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its Global Parts Center (GPC), in view of the ongoing escalation in the spread of Covid-19 across the country,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Each plant and GPC will remain shut for four days in a staggered manner between April 22 and May 1 basis the local scenario, it said.

However, the company said that the shutdown will not impact its ability to meet the demand. All plants will resume normal operations after this short shutdown period, it said.

Hero MotoCorp will utilize these shutdown days to carry out necessary maintenance work in the manufacturing plants.

In another development, the company announced a strategic partnership with Taiwan’s Gogoro to accelerate the shift to sustainable electric mobility in India.

Both the companies will establish a battery swapping joint venture to bring Gogoro’s industry leading battery swapping platform to India and will collaborate on electric vehicle development to bring Hero-branded, powered by Gogoro Network vehicles to market.

At 9:35 am, the shares of Hero MotoCorp were trading 1.88 percent lower at Rs 2,771.00 apiece on the BSE.