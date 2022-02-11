Hero MotoCorp shares off day's low; should you buy the stock after Q3 results?

Hero MotoCorp shares were in focus on Friday, a day after the auto manufacturer reported its financial results for the October-December period. The stock recovered most of its intraday losses after a negative start on Friday.

At 1 pm, the stock was down 0.3 percent at Rs 2,725.1 on BSE, having declined as much as 2.9 percent earlier in the day.

After the market hours on Thursday, Hero MotoCorp reported a 36.7 percent year-on-year fall in net profit to Rs 686 crore for the quarter ended December. Its quarterly revenue dropped 19.4 percent to Rs 7,883 crore.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year at Rs 675 crore and revenue at Rs 7,703 crore.

The automaker reported Rs 959.5 crore in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) for the three-month period, down 32 percent on-year.

Its EBITDA margin came down to 12.2 percent in Q3 from 14.5 percent in the year-ago period.

Analysts had expected its EBITDA at Rs 904 crore and EBITDA margin at 11.7 percent.

Jefferies maintained a 'hold' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,560. The auto maker's EBITDA and profit for the December quarter exceeded estimates, according to Jefferies.

The company's gross profit per vehicle increased nine percent sequentially to a historic high, and its EBITDA/vehicle ratio, though flat, came despite a 10 percent fall in volumes, the brokerage said.