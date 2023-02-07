English
Hero MotoCorp Q3 net profit at Rs 711.1 crore, declares interim dividend of Rs 65 per share

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 7, 2023 6:43:37 PM IST (Updated)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd ended at Rs 2,658.85, down by Rs 35.65, or 1.32 percent on the BSE.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Tuesday reported a 6.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 711.1 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 686 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 667 crore for the quarter under review.
Total revenue stood at Rs 8,031 crore during the period under review, up 1.9 percent against Rs 7,883 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 7,920 crore for the quarter under review.
Also Read: Adani Transmission Q3 result: Net profit jumps 78% led by one-time gain
At the operating level, EBITDA declined 3.7 percent to Rs 924.2 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 960 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 11.5 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 12.2 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
The company reported a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 940 crore against Rs 911 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. Also, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 65 per equity share.
Also Read: LIC Housing Finance posts 38% decline in Q3 net profit at Rs 480.3 crore
Niranjan Gupta, the chief financial officer of Hero MotoCorp, said, "We have started recovering our market shares and expect this journey to continue, backed by exciting launches lined up over the next few quarters, especially in the premium segment."
He said the company is excited about the EV program, with Vida being established as a premium and aspirational brand. The company is planning to roll this out across multiple cities in FY 24. "Our R&D teams are working on accelerated portfolio expansion as well in the EV space."
During the quarter, VIDA commenced customer deliveries of its electric vehicle, the VIDA V1 scooter. The highly customisable, built-to-last VIDA V1, with convenient removable batteries and three-way charging options, is available in two variants – VIDA V1 Plus at Rs 135,705 and VIDA V1 Pro at Rs 146,880, price includes all connected features, portable charger and charging
service.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Feb 7, 2023 6:43 PM IST
