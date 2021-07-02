Hero MotoCorp June sales rise to 4.69 lakh units; share price gains

The share price of Hero MotoCorp was up almost two percent in early trade after the company reported over a two-fold increase in its dispatches to dealers in June.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker sold 469,160 units of motorcycles and scooters in June as compared with 183,044 units in May. Sales in June 2020 stood at 451,983 units.

“With the gradual easing of the COVID-19 related restrictions and lockdowns across key markets in the country, the company witnessed a strong rebound in June,” Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Total domestic sales during June 2021 were at 438,514 units as compared with 430,889 units in June 2020, while exports rose to 30,646 units from 21,094 units, YoY.

The company sold a total of 441,536 motorcycles and 27,624 units of scooters in June.

“Heading into the upcoming festive season, the company remains cautiously optimistic about the customer demand in the coming months. The expected surge in personal mobility, forecast of a normal monsoon in several parts of the country, and the improving rural sentiment are expected to lead to a swift revival in sales,” Hero MotoCorp said.

At 9:40 am, the shares of Hero MotoCorp were trading 0.51 percent higher at Rs 2,937.00 apiece on the BSE.