Hero MotoCorp gains 5% after Rs 420 crore investment in EV startup Ather Energy

Shares of Hero MotoCorp gained 5 percent on Monday after the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters announced a new investment of up to Rs 420 crore in Ather Energy.

At 9:45 am, shares of Hero MotoCorp were trading 4.87 percent higher, or up 125.15 points at Rs 2,695.70 on the BSE.

Prior to the proposed investment, the company's shareholding in Ather Energy stood at 34.8 percent (on a fully diluted basis).

After the investment, the shareholding will increase and the exact shareholding will be determined upon completion of the capital raising round by Ather, Hero MotoCorp stated.

It is also subject to execution of definitive documents and completion of certain conditions customary to a transaction of this nature.

Hero MotoCorp Head (Emerging Mobility Business Unit) Swadesh Srivastava said, "In keeping with our vision 'Be the Future of Mobility', we are working on a variety of emerging mobility solutions. We were one of the early investors in Ather Energy and have continued to expand our association over the years. We are excited to see the growth of Ather Energy in recent years."

The investment comes on the heels of Ather Energy's announcement of a price increase for its electric scooters. Ather had announced a hike of roughly Rs 5,500 for their electric scooters citing growing input prices as the cause.

Ather, founded in 2013, is a company that specialises in developing, manufacturing, producing, marketing, servicing, software development, and software administration for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.