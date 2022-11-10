Hero MotoCorp, Bosch, Godrej Properties and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the red on Thursday taking negative cues from global markets.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Top factors working for the Indian economy and what's needed to give it a further push
IST3 Min(s) Read
Investors are awaited more of financial results from Ashok Leyland, Zomato, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals and Bata India after Tata Motors and Lupin reported their quarterly numbers on Wednesday.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy AU Small Finnace Bank for a target of Rs 665 with a stop loss at Rs 624
Buy Bosch for a target of Rs 18,000 with a stop loss at Rs 16,900
Sell Godrej Properties for a target of Rs 1,130 with a stop loss at Rs 1,190
Sell Jubilant Foods for a target of Rs 540 with a stop loss at Rs 577
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Cummins with a stop loss at Rs 1,300
Sell Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss at Rs 2,450
Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,575
Buy United Breweries Ltd (UBL) with a stop loss at Rs 1,640
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!