Hero MotoCorp, Bosch, Godrej Properties and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the red on Thursday taking negative cues from global markets.

Investors are awaited more of financial results from Ashok Leyland, Zomato, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals and Bata India after Tata Motors and Lupin reported their quarterly numbers on Wednesday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy AU Small Finnace Bank for a target of Rs 665 with a stop loss at Rs 624

Buy Bosch for a target of Rs 18,000 with a stop loss at Rs 16,900

Sell Godrej Properties for a target of Rs 1,130 with a stop loss at Rs 1,190

Sell Jubilant Foods for a target of Rs 540 with a stop loss at Rs 577

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Cummins with a stop loss at Rs 1,300

Sell Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss at Rs 2,450

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,575

Buy United Breweries Ltd (UBL) with a stop loss at Rs 1,640