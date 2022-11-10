    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News stocks News

    Hero MotoCorp, Bosch, Godrej Properties and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    Hero MotoCorp, Bosch, Godrej Properties and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    Hero MotoCorp, Bosch, Godrej Properties and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
    By Sangam Singh

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the red on Thursday taking negative cues from global markets.

    Investors are awaited more of financial results from Ashok Leyland, Zomato, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals and Bata India after Tata Motors and Lupin reported their quarterly numbers on Wednesday.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
    Buy AU Small Finnace Bank for a target of Rs 665 with a stop loss at Rs 624
    Buy Bosch for a target of Rs 18,000 with a stop loss at Rs 16,900
    Sell Godrej Properties for a target of Rs 1,130 with a stop loss at Rs 1,190
    Sell Jubilant Foods for a target of Rs 540 with a stop loss at Rs 577
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Cummins with a stop loss at Rs 1,300
    Sell Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss at Rs 2,450
    Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,575
    Buy United Breweries Ltd (UBL) with a stop loss at Rs 1,640
    Catch market live updates here
