Heritage Foods rights issue to open on January 30, record date fixed ten days prior

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 13, 2023 2:38:18 PM IST (Published)

Heritage Foods Ltd. on Friday announced that the company’s board has fixed January 20 as the record date for its rights issue that will open on January 30.

The proposed rights issue of 46.4 million equity shares at a price of Rs 5 per rights equity share is for an amount aggregating to Rs 23.2 crore.

The company in September 2022 had approved the issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 through a rights issue at the face value of Rs 5 each to the existing shareholders of the company as on the record date.

The rights issue will close on February 13, with the last day for on-market renunciation of rights entitlements being February 8.

Heritage Foods on Friday also said that the board of directors will have the right to extend the issue period, provided that this issue will not remain open in excess of 30 days from the issue opening date.

Heritage Foods is engaged in the business of milk and dairy products, renewable energy, and cattle feed. In the dairy division. The company is also in the business of milk, milk products, ice cream, and frozen desserts. The dairy division is the flagship business vertical for the company.

Shares of Heritage Foods are trading 1.67 percent higher at Rs 365.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
