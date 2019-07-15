Market
Here's why Yes Bank shares surged over 5% today
Updated : July 15, 2019 12:01 PM IST
Yes Bank is one of the lenders to GVK Airport, which operates Mumbai's international airport
GVK Airport Holdings will use the proceeds from the stake sale to reduce its debt, according to ET
