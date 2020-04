Largecap private banks have taken a hit in 2020 following the rout in benchmark indices as well as the global markets. The crisis at YES Bank and PMC Bank also weighed on the sentiment and reduced investor confidence from the banking space.

While lenders like IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, and Bandhan Bank have declined over 60 percent in 2020, Kotak has only witnessed a fall of 26 percent at this time. Other lenders like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have also lost over 30 percent each.

Despite a smaller decline in stock price, global brokerage firm UBS has downgraded Kotak Mahindra Bank to 'sell' from 'neutral' due to rising business risks and slowing loan growth. It has also reduced its 12-month target price from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,050 per share.

The brokerage believes upside risk is limited at this level while downside risk is high. Despite the recent price correction, the bank continues to trade at a significant premium to large private sector banks, it added.

Given management's cautious stance and slowing loan growth, UBS also lowered its loan growth estimates from 8 percent and 15 percent in FY21 and FY22 to 6 percent and 12 percent, respectively. It also cut EPS estimates for FY20 and FY21 by 4 percent and 11 percent.

UBS flagged unexpected credit risk due to the broader slowdown. Kotak has exposure to vulnerable sectors like autos and unsecured personal loans (including small business loans) at around 24 percent of total loans, as well as SMEs.