Here's why this smallcap pharmaceutical stock rallied 200% in a month

Updated : February 17, 2020 02:41 PM IST

Despite reporting a weak quarter, Suven Life Sciences is witnessing a continuous rally after its recent demerger with Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited (SPL).   
In a month, the stock climbed 200 percent, and nearly 90 percent since February 1.
In its third-quarter earnings, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,281.36 crore as compared to the net loss of Rs 1,440.04 crore last year.
