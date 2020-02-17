Here's why this smallcap pharmaceutical stock rallied 200% in a month

This smallcap pharmaceutical stock is the only one from this space to have rallied over 200 percent in the past one month. Despite reporting a weak quarter, Suven Life Sciences is witnessing a continuous rally after its recent demerger with Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited (SPL).

On January 21, the company released a regulatory filing stating the cost of acquisition of shares in both companies. Since then the stock climbed 205 percent (in 20 trading sessions) and nearly 90 percent since February 1.

After the NCLT approval for the scheme of demerger on January 6, the scheme became operational from January 9. The board of directors had approved the scheme in February 2019.

Suven Life had acquired all the shares of SPL from its existing shareholders. Pursuant to which, Suven Pharmaceuticals has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The contract research and manufacturing services undertaking (including its respective assets and liabilities) of the company will be transferred to SPL by way of a demerger.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Venkat Jasti, Chairman and CEO, Suven Life Sciences said, “ When the separation takes place, the IP and the cash will come to Suven Life Sciences, while all the assets and the revenue-generating business goes to the CRAMS side of the business."

"The profits after rewriting our expenses of Suven Life Sciences, the profit margins will go up by 25-30 percent. So, better profit margins and better shareholder value will be created - write-offs will not be there and R&D expenses will also be small.”

“The proposed demerger will enhance value for shareholders and allow a focused strategy in operation of the respective business verticals,” the company added.

In its third-quarter, the company reported a higher consolidated net loss of Rs 2,281.36 crore as compared to the net loss of Rs 1,440.04 crore last year.