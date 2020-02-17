Market
Here's why this smallcap pharmaceutical stock rallied 200% in a month
Despite reporting a weak quarter, Suven Life Sciences is witnessing a continuous rally after its recent demerger with Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited (SPL).
In a month, the stock climbed 200 percent, and nearly 90 percent since February 1.
In its third-quarter earnings, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,281.36 crore as compared to the net loss of Rs 1,440.04 crore last year.