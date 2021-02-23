  • SENSEX
This oil and gas stock surged 7.5% in trade today, find out why

Updated : February 23, 2021 01:53 PM IST

The share price of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) jumped 7.5 percent hitting a fresh 52-week high on the back of rising oil prices.
Crude has gained more than 20 percent this year triggered by COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs.
As per analysts as Emkay Global Financial Services, for every $5/bbl increase in oil realisation, ONGC’s EPS would grow by Rs 3 per share.
