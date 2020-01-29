Market
Here's why this Nifty Financial Services stock has risen 25% in a month
Updated : January 29, 2020 03:29 PM IST
The Nifty Financial Services index in the last one year has risen about 27 percent amid economic turmoil, demand slowdown, rising inflation, and all other concerns.
One midcap stock from this space that reported healthy gains is Can Fin Homes.
The stock last year rallied 41 percent, one of the highest among its peers.
