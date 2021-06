Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) posted its Q4FY21 numbers. On valuation parameters, if SAIL is compared to its peers, it trades at a discount on a price to book of 1.1 times, and on an EV to EBITDA basis, it trades at sub-5 times.

The biggest positive for SAIL’s numbers for the past year was the operating cash flow. In a single year, they generated Rs 23,000 crore of operating cashflows and that is the best coming in from SAIL.

Net debt has declined by Rs 16,131 crore, coming to Rs 35,350 crore in FY21.