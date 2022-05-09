Here's why Reliance Industries fell 3% today despite decent March-quarter results

The share price of Reliance Industries (RIL) fell 3 percent on Monday amid overall weakness in the market following global equity sell-off. The stock was trading 2.98 percent lower at Rs 2,543 on the BSE at 11:30 AM.

The Sensex opened 647 points lower at 54,188 while the Nifty50 opened 183 points lower at 16,227. Both the headline indices fell further, hitting their lowest intraday levels since March 9. While the Sensex touched a low of 53,918.02, Nifty hit 16,142.10.

RIL among others contributed the most to the fall in the 50-stock index. The decline in the shares comes despite the company's decent fourth-quarter numbers, with a 22.5 percent growth in profit to Rs 16,203 crore owing to strong oil refining margins, consistency in telecom, digital services and retail business growth.

The revenue from operations increased by 37 percent to Rs 2.11 lakh crore during the last quarter. RIL is the first Indian firm to cross $100 billion revenue in a year.

Goldman Sachs sees RIL as unique energy transformation story. It expects further acceleration in earnings with an expectation of 21 percent sequential growth in Q1, and has maintained its 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,200.

CLSA said RIL is one of the best earnings growth stories among India's large caps and recommended to 'buy' the stock.

RIL's strong O2C performance was despite macro challenges caused by the Omicron wave, high energy prices and dislocations on account of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and heightened geopolitical

uncertainties, Reliance has delivered a robust performance in FY2021-22," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

"Our O2C business has proven its resilience and has demonstrated strong recovery despite volatility in the energy markets. Our relentless focus on customer satisfaction and service has led to higher engagement and increased footfalls, driving robust revenue and earnings figures across our consumer businesses," he said.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.