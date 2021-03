Prabhudas Lilladher has initiated coverage on Mold Tek Packaging (MTEP) with a buy rating on the stock, given its proxy on growth potential in domestic paints, food, and FMCG industry. The research firm has given Mold Tek a buy rating with a target price of Rs 509 per share, which is over 22 percent higher than its current market price of Rs 415.

Mold Tek Packaging is a proxy for paints and FMCG industries in India. It is the leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions to paints, lubes, food, and FMCG industries. Its manufacturing plants are located in nine locations across the country, with two plants dedicated to Asian Paints.

MTEP has moved up in its value chain by revolutionising the paint industry by introducing plastic pails in lieu of metallic cans, analysts at the research firm noted in a report, while also adding that all the major paint companies are the company's clients. It is also a major supplier to lube clients like Castrol and Shell for over a decade now. Prabhudas Lilladher expects MTEP's lube revenues to grow as the industry grows at a rate of 5-6 percent.