Here's why pharma stocks are offering better returns compared to other sectors

In March, when benchmark indices slipped 23 percent each, the pharma index outperformed the Nifty by 16 percentage points. In fact, some pharma stocks that have higher contribution to the domestic business saw a stronger outperformance than leading peers. So, should you invest in pharma stocks in times of such uncertainty? Here's a closer look.

After the government announced the 21-day national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, most pharma stocks bucked the bearish trend and continued with gains. Stocks that have higher contribution to the domestic market like Abbott India, Torrent Pharma and IPCA Laboratories rose nearly 30 percent from their lows in March.

CLSA in its report stated that pharma companies offer stable revenue/profit streams when compared to the domestic market along with gradually improving outlook for exports.

"Indian pharma companies derive currently 30 percent-40 percent of their total revenue from India with companies such as Cadila, Cipla, Glenmark, Ipca, Lupin, Sun and Torrent deriving a larger 50 percent-70 percent of their FY21CL earnings from India. The contribution from India for Dr Reddy’s is relatively lower at 22% whereas for Abbott India its earnings contribution is 100 percent", the CLSA report said.

Primarily, the Indian market offers huge demand drivers to pharma companies, such as affordability, rising penetration of medicines and growing incidences of chronic disorders like diabetes, oncology etc.

The brokerage also feels that this is the right time to dive into this particular sector because the NSE Pharma index PE is well below its five-year average. Also, the recent correction implies attractive risk-reward as the overall margin of safety has turned increasingly favourable at current levels.