Here's why pharma stocks are offering better returns compared to other sectors
Updated : April 01, 2020 05:16 PM IST
n the month of March, when the benchmark indices slipped 23 percent each, pharma index outperformed the Nifty index by 16 percentage points (ppts).
Stocks that have higher contribution to the domestic Indian market rose upto nearly 30 percent from their lows in March.
CLSA feels that this is the right time to dive into this particular sector is because the NSE Pharma index PE is well below its 5-year average.