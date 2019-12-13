#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Infrastructure

Here's why Nomura has picked these 3 infra stocks

Updated : December 13, 2019 02:01 PM IST

Nomura picked PNC Infratech its top pick in the mid-cap infra space.
Infrastructure investment companies have offered poor returns to shareholders in general this year, but companies with strong cash flows and low leverage have rewarded shareholders.
Public infrastructure spending and a boost from reforms should lead to a revival in the road sector.
Here's why Nomura has picked these 3 infra stocks
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years

Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% led by metal, auto stocks; Tata Motors top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% led by metal, auto stocks; Tata Motors top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Samsung's first folding phone Galaxy Fold sold 1 million globally

Samsung's first folding phone Galaxy Fold sold 1 million globally

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV