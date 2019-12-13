Here's why Nomura has picked these 3 infra stocks

Nomura picked PNC Infratech its top pick in the mid-cap infra space.
Infrastructure investment companies have offered poor returns to shareholders in general this year, but companies with strong cash flows and low leverage have rewarded shareholders.
Public infrastructure spending and a boost from reforms should lead to a revival in the road sector.
