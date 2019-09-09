Here's why Motilal Oswal has picked this maharatna company as its contrarian bet
Updated : September 09, 2019 12:07 PM IST
Coal India shares traded flat on Monday, quoting at Rs 198.90 apiece on NSE at 11.02 am, after opening at Rs 198.10.
Coal India gained over 7 percent in the last one week after the Union cabinet approved 100 percent FDI under the automatic route in coal mining.
Currently, Coal India meets only around 68 percent of the domestic demand despite accounting for nearly 82 percent of coal production.
