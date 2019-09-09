#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Here's why Motilal Oswal has picked this maharatna company as its contrarian bet

Updated : September 09, 2019 12:07 PM IST

Coal India shares traded flat on Monday, quoting at Rs 198.90 apiece on NSE at 11.02 am, after opening at Rs 198.10.
Coal India gained over 7 percent in the last one week after the Union cabinet approved 100 percent FDI under the automatic route in coal mining.
Currently, Coal India meets only around 68 percent of the domestic demand despite accounting for nearly 82 percent of coal production.
Here's why Motilal Oswal has picked this maharatna company as its contrarian bet
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1300! How this stock eroded 98% investor wealth in just 1 year

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1300! How this stock eroded 98% investor wealth in just 1 year

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

Warren Buffett's Duracell plans to buy Eveready's assets worth Rs 1,600-1,700 crore, says report

Warren Buffett's Duracell plans to buy Eveready's assets worth Rs 1,600-1,700 crore, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV