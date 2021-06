Lupin was trading higher on the back of some positive news flows regarding Albuterol and Pegfilgrastim.

There are a couple of news points with regards to Lupin. One of them is that the USFDA has accepted Lupin’s application for the cancer biosimilar Pegfilgrastim.

Separately, data from the US indicates that there is a ramp-up for the Albuterol inhaler for both Cipla as well as for Lupin.

The company is targeting nearly 20 percent market share in Albuterol generic inhaler versus the current market share of nearly 8 percent.