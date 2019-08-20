Here's why JM Financials thinks Finolex Cables will gain 25% in a year
Updated : August 20, 2019 02:45 PM IST
Finolex Cables shares traded at Rs 374.90, up by 0.85 percent on NSE at 2.16 pm with so far 10,191 shares changing hands.
The stock has returned over 833 percent to investors in the last 10 years.
