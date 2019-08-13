Market
Here's why JM Financial sees 63% upside potential in this smallcap FMCG stock
Updated : August 13, 2019 03:25 PM IST
Prataap Snacks quoted at Rs 787.50 per share on Tuesday on NSE at 2.20 pm, up from its Friday's close of 785.65.
The snacks company reported revenue of Rs 330.99 crore, and delivered double-digit growth of 23.2 percent on a year-on-year basis.
