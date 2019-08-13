Here's why JM Financial sees 63% upside potential in this smallcap FMCG stock

JM Financial has retained 'buy' call on Prataap Snacks Ltd as the consumer snacks company's 1QFY20 results are quite encouraging. The brokerage firm sees a nearly 63 percent upside potential in the stock at a target price of Rs 1280 per share in the next four quarters.

Prataap Snacks quoted at Rs 787.50 per share on Tuesday on NSE at 2.20 pm, up from its Friday's close of 785.65. The smallcap stock has corrected almost 25 percent year-to-date and 28 percent in the last one year.

JM Financial sees signs of recovery in salty snacks market and also notes the bullish commentary of the management in a research report.

"With improving revenue trajectory and benign RM prices, we expect stock performance to steadily improve from current levels. We maintain positive bias based on managementâ€™s sharp focus on driving high revenue growth rates through product innovation and expansion into adjacent categories," the JM Financial research note said.

"This is in contrast to the commentary of other consumer companies which are citing slowdown in consumption," it also added.

The snacks company reported revenue of Rs 330.99 crore, and delivered double-digit growth of 23.2 percent on a y-o-y (year-on-year) basis.

Its operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 27.21 crore, translates to a margin of 8.2 percent. EBITDA for Q1FY20 (without the impact of IND-AS 116), at Rs 22.8 crore, was higher by 15 bps (basis points). The EBITDA margin was 6.9 percent.

PAT (profit after tax) stood at Rs 9.65 crore in Q1FY20. Diluted EPS (earnings per share) was at Rs 4.12 per share in Q1FY20. PAT for Q1FY20 (without the impact of IND-AS 116) at Rs 8.81 crore.

