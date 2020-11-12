  • SENSEX
Here's why JM Financial is bullish on banking sector despite stressed asset shocks; picks 4 stocks

Updated : November 12, 2020 05:48 PM IST

JM Financial remains bullish on the banking sector and believes that valuations are catching up with the economic reality.
The Nifty Bank index has risen 20 percent over September 1, 2020 due to improving collections, better economic outlook and inexpensive valuations.
