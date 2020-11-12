Here's why JM Financial is bullish on banking sector despite stressed asset shocks; picks 4 stocks

The financials space are having a hard time this year due to the piling up of stressed asset in view of the COVID-19 induced lockdown. However, JM Financial remains bullish on the sector and believes that valuations are catching up with economic reality. Although the asset quality will remain a concern, few institutions will weather it well in the coming quarters, explained the report.

The Nifty Bank index has risen 20 percent over September 1, 2020, due to improving collections, better economic outlook, and inexpensive valuations. During the same period, some of the larger private banks like HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank have anywhere surged 17-25 percent.

According to the global brokerage, larger banks are surging in the trade because they are well-cushioned to absorb the stressed assets. At the same time, some of the smaller names are yet discounting substantial deviation from what could be actual realised RoEs in FY22/FY23.

(Source: JM Financial report)

The brokerage further explained that among small banks, Spandana Sphoorty, DCB Bank, and Ujjivan SFB are discounting at far higher standard deviation as compared to the estimated RoEs for FY22/23.

Source: JM Financial report

position and adequate risk and capital buffers in place," the report added.

over the next 4 quarters.