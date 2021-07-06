Here’s why Jefferies prefers consumer staples

Jefferies likes the consumer staples space compared to consumer discretionary space. Jefferies believes discretionary stocks have outperformed FAANG stocks, and the Nifty in the last one year. Post this outperformance, there is a chance for consumer staples to outperform, going forward purely from the valuation perspective.

The brokerage firm is negative on Avenue Supermarts, Titan, Jubilant Foodworks, Trent and Asian Paints and positive on Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Nestle, Britannia Industries and Colgate.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Standout Brokerage Report tab below.