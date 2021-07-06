Home

    Here’s why Jefferies prefers consumer staples

    Profile image
    By Nimesh Shah | IST (Updated)
    Jefferies likes the consumer staples space compared to consumer discretionary space. Jefferies believes discretionary stocks have outperformed FAANG stocks, and the Nifty in the last one year. Post this outperformance, there is a chance for consumer staples to outperform, going forward purely from the valuation perspective.

    The brokerage firm is negative on Avenue Supermarts, Titan, Jubilant Foodworks, Trent and Asian Paints and positive on Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Nestle, Britannia Industries and Colgate.
    (Edited by : Dipika)
    First Published:  IST
