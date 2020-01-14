Here's why IPCA Laboratories would be a hot favourite among investors this year too

Indian pharmaceutical companies witnessed a gloomy 2019 after the bellwether regulator US FDA increased its number of inspections to their manufacturing facilities. In the calendar year 2019-20, the Nifty Pharma index was down 9 percent after losses in heavyweights like Sun Pharma, Glenmark, Cipla and Biocon amongst others. However, one scrip rose as a complete winner that has delivered over 90 percent returns to its shareholders -- Ipca Laboratories.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) seller stood as the best-performing mid-sized pharma stock of 2019. It climbed 92 percent in CY19 and has already risen 8.53 percent this year, in 10 trading sessions.

In fact, CLSA in one of its recent reports said, “IPCA Laboratories saw another strong month led by pain and anti-infective. Its TTM growth was 13.9 percent, highest amongst our coverage. The drugmaker along with its peers are expected to report 12-14 percent YoY growth based on secondary market trends.”

The company is known for its domestic formulation business. The segment constituted about 46 percent of its sales of Rs 3,579.65 crore in FY19 and grew 16 percent YoY. In FY20, domestic sales continue the same growth pace and are now more than half of total sales.

It’s domestic formulation business outpaced industry growth with 16 percent YoY growth. IPCA is confident of maintaining the 1.5x growth momentum in FY20 and beyond, as it plans to double the sales of Zerodol franchise to Rs 1,000 crore.

On the earnings front, the company has over the years delivered healthy and stable quarterly results. In the June-September quarter, the drugmaker reported a 21.52 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in sales while its net profit jumped 64 percent YoY. The valuations also remained attractive with its current P/E at 25.80x and return-on-equity of 15.09 percent, as per Screener data.