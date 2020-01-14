Market
Here's why IPCA Laboratories would be a hot favourite among investors this year too
Updated : January 14, 2020 02:04 PM IST
In the calendar year 2019-20, the Nifty Pharma index was down 9 percent after the losses in heavyweights like Sun Pharma, Glenmark, Cipla and Biocon amongst others.
IPCA Laboratories climbed 92 percent in CY19 and has already risen 8.53 percent this year in 10 trading sessions.
The active pharmaceutical ingredient seller stood as the best-performing mid-sized pharma stock of 2019.
