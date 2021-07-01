Here’s why HDFC Securities is bullish on Tata Coffee and Visaka Industries

Domestic brokerage HDFC Securities’ retail research desk is bullish on Tata Coffee and Visaka Industries led by their strong fundamentals and growth potential going ahead. The brokerage recommends buying these stocks at the current market price and add on dips for a time frame of two quarters.

Tata Coffee

Tata Coffee is Asia’s largest integrated coffee company, the second-largest exporter of instant coffee, and the foremost producer of speciality coffee in India.

The brokerage is of the view that the stock remains undervalued, primarily due to the volatile plantation business and relatively high debt. The plantation vertical is likely to grow in high-single-digit, driven by higher crop production and superior realisations. The strategy to produce high premium grade coffee, tea, and pepper and focus on profitable cash crops augurs well for the company’s margin, HDFC Securities said.

Eight O’Clock Coffee Company (EOC) is likely to build on its growth momentum through dedicated brand building, revamped distribution, and product innovation. The instant coffee divisions (both in India and Vietnam) are already running at full capacity; thus, margin improvement is likely to be led by the higher realisation and cost optimization, it added.

Hence, with the alignment of the growth levers, going ahead, the brokerage expects increasing profitability and debt reduction, as robust cash flows would prop up the returns.

It recommends a buy on the stock and adds on further dips to Rs 157-161 band for a base case target of Rs 194 (17xFY23E EPS) and a bull case target of Rs 211 (18.5xFY23E EPS).

Visaka Industries

Visaka’s earnings grew at a CAGR of 32 percent during FY15-21. Going forward, the brokerage is positive on the future growth prospects of rural housing and building material segment; apart from this, a revival in the synthetic yarn segment provides good visibility of growth. Visaka’s revenue and PAT are likely to record a growth of 12 percent and 12.5 percent CAGR over FY21-23E.

HDFC Securities has a positive view on the company on the back of buoyant demand outlook for the Asbestos cement segment, steep hike in the prices of substitute products like GI/metal sheets, recovery in the synthetic yarn business, the constant and calibrated approach of the company toward expansion, high dividend yield, healthy balance sheet and company’s guidance to be net debt-free by FY22.

The stock is currently trading at a valuation of 8x FY23E earnings. We feel the base case fair value of the stock is Rs 733 (8.6x FY23E) and bull case fair value is Rs 777 (9.3x FY23E). Investors willing to take risks can buy the stock at current levels and add on dips at the price of Rs 603.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)