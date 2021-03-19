  • SENSEX
Here's why FMCG major ITC jumped 8% in just 4 sessions

FMCG major ITC has risen over 8 percent in just 4 sessions on reports that the company is looking to demerge into 3 companies.
Sentiment was also lifted after global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ITC with an ‘overweight’ rating.
After ITC Demerger, there would emerge as many as three companies namely hotels, FMCG and infotech, as per reports.
