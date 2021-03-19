Here's why FMCG major ITC jumped 8% in just 4 sessions

FMCG major ITC has risen over 8 percent in just the last four sessions on reports that the company is looking to demerge into three companies. The Board Meet that will happen in April is likely to discuss the demerger.

Meanwhile, the sentiment was further aided after global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ITC with an ‘overweight’ rating with a 12-month price target of Rs 251.

The stock has gained 44 percent in the last one year and 6 percent in 2021 YTD.

As per reports, ITC is readying a demerger plan with a big unlocking of value for shareholders and after ITC Demerger, there would emerge as many as three companies namely hotels, FMCG and infotech.

Paper, Textiles, Cigarettes and other FMCG companies will be a flagship company and other two businesses, hotels and Infotech, will be separate businesses, added the report. It further indicated that investment Bankers have already started working on demerger and that the firm is in the final stages of getting demerged.

However, the company yesterday clarified that news reports of the firm's demerger are speculative in nature. "We write to advise that the news item under reference is speculative in nature," the ITC said in a filing with reference to the news item in a TV channel.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley believes that ITC has exited a painful decade of high cigarette taxes, ESG headwinds, diverging global trends, an underperforming FMCG business, and the loss of foreign flows.

While MS believes not all of these headwinds will go away, it identified two of them that could drive a re-rating--a stable tax environment and gradual FMCG turnaround.

In a bull case scenario, it set the target price for ITC at Rs 313, and in the bear case, the target is set at Rs 165.

“Valuations remain attractive, but more importantly we expect moderate tax increases over the medium-term to bring profitability back to the cigarette business. The market has not priced this in, in our view,” Morgan Stanley added.