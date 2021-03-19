Here's why FMCG major ITC jumped 8% in just 4 sessions Updated : March 19, 2021 12:22 PM IST FMCG major ITC has risen over 8 percent in just 4 sessions on reports that the company is looking to demerge into 3 companies. Sentiment was also lifted after global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ITC with an ‘overweight’ rating. After ITC Demerger, there would emerge as many as three companies namely hotels, FMCG and infotech, as per reports. Published : March 19, 2021 12:22 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply