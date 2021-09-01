market | September 01, 2021, 04:57 PM IST

Here’s why Credit Suisse has assumed coverage on Havells and Crompton Consumer

Havells, Crompton Consumer and Voltas are buzzing in trade after Credit Suisse bets on the stocks. Credit Suisse has written about the Indian consumer durable names and they have assumed coverage on two names, which are Havells and Crompton Consumers. So, on Havells, Credit Suisse has an ‘outperform’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,475 and Crompton Consumer has a target price of Rs 500 with a ‘neutral’ rating. Now, remember, Crompton also gets into an F&O from the next series. Credit Suisse has also upgraded Voltas to ‘outperform’ now, with a target price of Rs 1,150. They believe that the Indian consumer and consumer durable sector is a strong 6 trillion rupee opportunity, with a CAGR of 15 percent over the next five years. The likes of Havells and Voltas are going to be the biggest beneficiaries because they already have a strong foothold and that is only going to surprise in terms of growth for these two companies going forward. Hence, they have assumed coverage on these two companies and additionally they have also upgraded Voltas to a 'buy.