Here's why Bajaj Finance lost 10% in July despite gaining 22% in 2019

Updated : July 22, 2019 03:21 PM IST

Bajaj Finance, which has gained over 22 percent in 2019, fell nearly 10 percent in the month of July.
Post management interview on July 8, market concerns over growth slowdown had intensified, resulting in a 10 percent price correction of the stock.
Motilal Oswal Securities has a ‘neutral’ rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 2,900
