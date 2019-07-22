Here's why Bajaj Finance lost 10% in July despite gaining 22% in 2019
Updated : July 22, 2019 03:21 PM IST
Bajaj Finance, which has gained over 22 percent in 2019, fell nearly 10 percent in the month of July.
Post management interview on July 8, market concerns over growth slowdown had intensified, resulting in a 10 percent price correction of the stock.
Motilal Oswal Securities has a ‘neutral’ rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 2,900
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more