Here's why Bajaj Finance lost 10% in July despite gaining 22% in 2019

Bajaj Finance, which has gained over 22 percent in 2019, fell nearly 10 percent in July. In comparison, Sensex has lost nearly 3 percent in July and gained 5.5 percent in 2019.

The NBFC has been a favourite among analysts for a long time on strong fundamentals and robust earnings. However, analysts currently advise caution factoring in the high valuation of the stock.

Post management interview on July 8, market concerns over growth slowdown had intensified, resulting in a 10 percent price correction of the stock. However, it clarified that business is as usual on an aggregate basis and among the various products offered by the company, only a few may have witnessed slowdown.

“The recent increases in international crude prices; some high-frequency indicators — such as growth in manufacturing and capital goods, the Index of Industrial Production, auto sales — suggest a significant moderation in activity, amid a slowing global economy,” the company added.

The company also stated that, with a large customer franchise, strong liquidity position, diversified portfolio mix, granular geographical distribution, and robust risk metrics, it is confident of successfully dealing with these challenges in FY20.

The company also informed that its customer base increased 7 percent QoQ to 3.69 crore. It has acquired 25 lakh new customers in the quarter, higher than 21 lakh in the year-ago period.

Analysts at ICICI Securities believe growth and margin can face headwinds, as the current liquidity environment favours banks with rich CASA ratio.

Morgan Stanley has recently said that it sees an 18 percent downside in its stock price from current levels despite strong loan growth in Q1. The brokerage has 'equal-weight' rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 2,950 per share

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Securities has a ‘neutral’ rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 2,900.