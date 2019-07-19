#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Here's why Amara Raja Batteries, Exide Industries slipped over 20% in one year

July 19, 2019

Amara Raja Batteries and Exide Industries in last one year have witnessed a drastic fall due to price war, poor results and higher lead prices. In last one year, Amara Raja slipped 20 percent and Exide plunged 27 percent.
According to a report by Anand Rathi, both battery companies i.e. Amara and Exide have started a price war. Also, both companies have reported disappointing earnings since last year.
Lead prices are continuously rising making Amara and Exide more vulnerable in the current market situation.
