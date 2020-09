Shares of Adani Green Energy jumped 10 percent on Wednesday after the company was ranked as the largest solar power generation owner

in the world by Mercom Capital. The stock rose as much as 10 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 546 per share.

In a BSE filing, the company said, "the latest ranking of global solar companies by Mercom Capital ranks the Adani Group as the #1 global solar power generation asset owner in terms of operating, under construction and awarded solar projects.

It added that Adani’s renewable energy portfolio exceeds the total capacity installed by the entire United States solar industry in 2019 and will displace over 1.4 billion tons of carbon dioxide over the life of its assets.

The company established its first solar project in 2015. It went public in 2018 and has accelerated its presence to reach the current milestone of being the largest solar player in the world in a short span of just 5 years.

In response to this ranking, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group said: "While we are pleased to be ranked the largest solar player in the world, we recognize that there is a lot more that remains for us to do as the world transitions into an increasingly decarbonized energy landscape. We anticipate that over the next decade several existing business models will be impacted as a result of the disruption caused by the intersection of plummeting cost of renewable energy and the ability of technology to rescale industries."