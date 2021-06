The mutual funds (MF) industry's total asset under management (AUM) witnessed a sequential rise of 2.1 percent to Rs 33.1 trillion in May 2021. This was led by an MoM increase in AUM of equity funds, other ETF funds, and balanced funds.

The equity and equity-oriented mutual funds witnessed net inflow for the third consecutive month in May 2021 at Rs 10,082 crore. This was the highest monthly net inflow after February 2020. A rally in market indices and an increase in equity scheme sales led to this huge amount of inflows.

In May 2021, MFs showed interest in PSU banks, oil & gas, automobiles, capital goods, insurance, and private banks, leading to an MoM increase in their weights.

Also read: Small-cap funds give over 100% returns in last 1 year: Should you invest now?

Healthcare, metals, consumer, technology, telecom, chemicals, consumer durables, and cement reported MoM decline in weights, according to a report by Motilal Oswal.

Private banks (18 percent) were the top sector holding for MFs in May 2021, followed by technology (11 percent), healthcare (7.6 percent), and NBFCs (7.4 percent). Media, PSU banks, insurance, oil & gas, and capital goods saw the maximum increase in value MoM.

Meanwhile, MFs were net buyers in 46 percent of Nifty stocks during the month. The highest MoM net buying was seen in SBI Life Insurance (+41 percent), Hero MotoCorp (+19 percent), JSW Steel (+10.6 percent), ONGC (+4.1 percent), and HDFC (+2.9 percent).

Also read: Why is mutual fund experiencing so much inflow now?

Further, the report said, in May 2021, six of the top ten stocks that saw the maximum increase in value were from the BFSI space.

SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, L&T, SBI Life Insurance, Infosys, Axis Bank, and Maruti Suzuki increased the most in terms of value MoM.

Stocks that saw the maximum decline in value MoM were JSPL, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance, Deepak Nitrite, Tata Chemicals, Britannia Industries, Tata Steel, Info Edge, Linde India, Navin Fluorine, and Tata Consumer.

The Nifty rallied in May, propelled by strong FII inflows in the second half of the month and a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases in India, as well as supported by strength in other Asian stock markets.

Here are the top 10 large-cap stocks that MFs bought in May 2021.

Source: ICICI Direct report

These are the top 10 large-cap stocks that MFs sold in May 2021.

Source: ICICI Direct report

Among midcaps, ZEEL, Jubilant Pharmova, Godrej INdustries, among others were the top buys by MFs.

Source: ICICI Direct report

These are the top 10 sells in Midcaps by MFs.

Source: ICICI Direct report

MFs' top 10 buys in small caps included TCNS Clothing, TV19 Broadcast, Magma Fincorp, among others.

Source: ICICI Direct report

MFs' top 10 sells in small caps included Gufic Biosciences, Sterling & Wilson Solar, Praj Industries, among others.

Source: ICICI Direct report