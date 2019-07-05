Here's what market experts have to say about Union Budget 2019

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Union Budget on Friday and said that India will become a $3 trillion economy in the current fiscal year, and a $5 trillion economy in the next few years. She also announced cash infusion in infrastructure projects, public sector banks' recapitalisation, and opening up foreign direct investment (FDI) in aviation, insurance, media and animation sectors, among other initiatives.

Here's what what market experts have to say about the Union Budget.

Speaking on the PSU banks recapitalisation, Arundhati Bhattacharya, former chairman of the State Bank of India said, “I think Rs 30,000 crore out of Rs 70,000 crore will be used as growth capital for the PSUs. However, Rs 70,000 crore is a little too much then what the market was expecting (Rs 50,000 crore). The good thing is that they have considered some amount of growth capital.”

Ramesh Damani, member of BSE, said: “The raising of the personal income tax rate would be negative. There are about 1.5 lakh taxpayers in India who are earning more than Rs 1 crore. So the amount of earning more than Rs 3 crore would diminish quite sharply after that. It is a tax against a very small minority.

"The other thing that surprised me was the public shareholding, which will be very negative for the multinational companies (MNCs) who like to have a higher level of shareholding and promoter led companies, so the market will be a bit dubious about that proposal.”

Speaking on NBFCs, Dinesh Kanabar, CEO of Dhruva Advisors, said: “The one interesting change that was announced is GIFT city. I deal with a number of foreign institutions who would like to be in GIFT city and who thus far were not comfortable because it was not at par with what foreign offshore regimes. Zero tax for a period of 10 years with no capital gains tax is exciting. If you borrow money and you pay interest out of GIFT city with no withholding taxes, it makes a regime very benign and I am very sure that lot of people will relocate to GIFT city.”

