Market
Here's what market experts have to say about Union Budget 2019
Updated : July 05, 2019 03:44 PM IST
On bank recapitalisation, former SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said that Rs 70,000 crore was a little too much then what the market was expecting.
Ramesh Damani, member of BSE, said that raising the personal income tax rate would be negative.
