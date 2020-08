August may see the highest monthly FPI inflow in over 10 years. India has anyways been a favored market if we were to look at other emerging market peers in terms of FPI inflows. The market will start getting more stock specific from hereon and there will be movements from one sector to the other.

- Vikash Kumar Jain, Senior Analyst, CLSA

Operational efficacy and ease has become a lot better. Rural demand is outpacing urban demand as of now and that is probably because the impact of COVID has been more pronounced in the metropolitan cities as compared to the smaller towns and rural areas. Plus also the better agriculture and MGNREGA and various other things.

- Suresh Narayanan, CMD, Nestle India

Excessive liquidity beyond a point is not good for the banking system. But on the other hand, we really need RBI to intervene in the bond market to bring down yields because that is the only game left in town to help the government borrow and spend in order to drag the economy out of COVID which we are doing very appreciably. But too much liquidity is good from a risk-on perspective which is when EM currencies will appreciate and the rupee will appreciate, we will see more corporates able to get access not only through the equity market but also the ECB and through debt market. So, that I think is positive for the Indian corporate system.

- B Prasanna, Head, Global Markets Group, ICICI Bank

Edelweiss' Asset management business has almost 1 lakh crore of AUM. We think there is a lot of growth and if we invest Rs 100-200 crore in each of these businesses over the next couple of years, there is a lot of growth that we can harness.

- Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Group

Realty stocks are probably a better hedge against inflation. These stocks have been terrible performers over the last several years, therefore there could be some value here. On the other hand financial stocks could benefit from a steepening of the yield curve but they do have substantial loan losses and there is no clear path forward in India as to either the size of the loan loss reserves coming or the timing, so right now it is a risk on market.

- Arvind Sanger, managing partner, Geosphere Capital Management

When the US liquidity is aplenty and when Federal Reserve is pumping money, India tends to go into a bit of positive coordination with the US. However, while in the initial phase of liquidity gush, the correlation with the US market and the positive impact is very high. After a year or a year and a half down the line, market still restarts to refocus on earnings. This can continue for a while more.

- Dhiraj Agarwal, co-head equities at Ambit Capital

Stamp duty cut reduces the cost of some restructuring transactions that the industry may need to take, so that is a welcome move for sure. How much this 3 percent cut from an overall economic standpoint will boost the sector, is something to be seen. I think Mumbai is possibly the first market where this will be tested.

- Ashok Tyagi, whole-time director at DLF

Generally, summer months starting from March until June account for more than 50 percent of our sales in the compressor products likely the air-conditioner products. Unfortunately, due to the lockdown, right from March 20 onwards until May 20, we lost out nearly 60 days of sales. So probably out of three and a half months, we lost out two months that is somewhere around 50-60 percent of the business was lost for the industry during these summers because of the lockdown.

- Pradeep Bakshi, MD and CEO of Voltas

VA Tech Wabag is an exciting water play and the company had a great run between 2007 and 2014. The core business, we think that post COVID world sanitation, water health, hygiene - this is going to be a very interesting play. Their business model is spread across the length and breadth of the world, not just India. I think smart investors have come in once the allotment happens end of this month.

- N Jayakumar of MD, Prime Securities

We expect growth in HCV to come back in 2021-22, but 2021 is likely to be anywhere between one fourth, at best a little better than that, of the peak levels of what we saw in 2018-19.

- Soumitra Bhattacharya, MD of Bosch

Q2 has been good because our business depends on monsoon and this year, monsoon has been very good. In our country so far we have not exploited even 5 percent of the potential in this field. So that scope is available and due to monsoon, not only second quarter, but overall the sector is looking very good for this year.

- RG Agarwal, Chairman of Dhanuka Agritech

I feel our Q1 was very satisfactory. Total volume was maybe less by 5-7 percent, but our margins were better. So we are very optimistic about our Q2 and the rest of the year in spite of maybe a small drop in the volumes. There is a slight contraction in the demand of about 10-15 percent.