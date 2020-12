I am confident that RBI will not destabilise any large non-banking finance company (NBFC) or housing finance company (HFC) even if they don’t want to convert into a bank. There needs to be a change in the RBI Act for corporate to enter the banking system. I do not see it happening in immediate manner. It’s a 2-3 year process. However, in the end RBI will be more conservative and cautious in their usual style and manner and will differ giving licenses to corporate houses.

Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Ltd

RBI has given us 12 year period and the insurance regulator has given us a 6 year period to bring down our investment in IDBI Bank. We would like to see some value in that before we divest.

MR Kumar, Chairman, LIC

We are seeing significant traction in terms of consumer uptake of our products and additionally, post the pandemic there is a demand resurgence in passenger vehicles (PV) lead out of need for privacy, freedom and same commute. Therefore, our order book in passenger vehicles remains strong. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will have the most exciting product portfolio and will be cash flow positive from FY22.

PB Balaji, Group CFO of Tata Motors Group

We will be looking at India as a very strong supply chain space for us across the world. We already do export fair amount from India but as we relook at the overall supply chain base, it could also mean more coming out of India. The near-term trend is in the right direction. We are moving up almost every week, getting closer to our base of year ago. We look at the future with optimism and if we are able to avoid the second and the third wave and the issues linked to that, we should be in a good shape come next year.

Sandeep Kataria, Global CEO, Bata

Revival in auto and realty sectors bodes well for the Indian economy. Both these pockets are in a relatively better demand environment and a lot of the mid and small sized companies will disproportionality benefit because of a stronger demand environment in both the auto and real estate pack. The Indian market is still in a very strong uptrend and next 3-5 years will be good for the investors.

Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO, Envision Capital

I don’t think this (market rally) can sustain because it cannot be the case that after such a big event, every company that comes on your channel comes and says that we are either okay today or we will be okay in six months, I don’t believe that is possible. It is not consistent to have company a doing well and company B – which is in a competitive space – also saying I will be okay in six months.

Samir Arora, Founder and Fund Manager, Helios Capital

I would expect the banks to show a higher retail slippages numbers in the third and the fourth quarter, corporate will be much more contained. GDP is definitely coming back. We see the recovery as uneven across various sectors because some of the sectors are yet to fully open up. On loan growth the overall trend seems to be improving.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank

We have commenced phase-II trials for Sputnik-V vaccine in India a few weeks ago. We expect it (phase 2) to be completed in early January and phase 3 by March. The logistics, the cold chain, everything is key in this product. The vaccine has stability at -18 degrees centigrade which is still a big challenge, but India has some experience for -20 degrees for a measles vaccine and hopefully we can leverage on that experience.

GV Prasad, CO- Chairman and MD, Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Indico-2oil well is producing around 6,300 barrels a day. We are in a position to produce about a million tonne from this field in a short span of time. So this is a good discovery from us. CPO-5 block has a potential of more than 1 billion barrel oil. As ONGC Videsh, we have established ourselves as an international operator which was not existing at this point in time and perhaps we are now being looked by other companies like Chevron, Occidental, Shell and Ecopetrol and our partner GeoPark as a very prudent operator in Columbia.

GS Chaturvedi, Director-Exploration, ONGC Videsh

We believe that is a very sustainable range that we should be operating in. Our product mix has benefited from some of the moves on the COVID, the changes in the operating model that I briefly mentioned to be at the right cost structure so this is a second factor and third is there were some tailwind as a result of COVID so these were the factors that helped us to deliver that improvement in the EBITDA numbers in Q2.

Amur Lakshminarayanan, MD & CEP, Tata Communications

