The next bull market won't be driven largely by banks as laggards like real estate, travel and entertainment players are likely to participate hereon. I wouldn't put all my bets on the banking sector. Axis Bank, ICICI could see some rotation. I expect healthcare, health institutions and diagnostics to remain a long-term theme. The spending on healthcare that comes out of COVID will be permanently at higher level and will see higher growth trajectory

Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner of Geosphere Capital Management.

*****************

ITC has made a phenomenal comeback, in fact in the last few months. ITC is perhaps the best performing FMCG stock being the cheapest and being most unloved. It does suffer from the ESG (environmental, social and governance) black mark and which has becomes a huge issue in the investing world at this point, but despite that I think the valuations are so much on their side that it actually might end up doing reasonably well.

Dhiraj Agarwal, Co-Head Equities, Ambit Capital

*****************

We see opportunity in agriculture related companies that produce farm equipment like tractors, fertilisers, seeds and crop protection companies. The recent farm reforms are transformative and a start of a new era for the Indian farmers. We also find opportunities in consumer companies like food processing, beverages, health and personal care, and durables sector where demand is steady with sustained growth. I believe that metals, both ferrous and non-ferrous will see earnings upgrade cycle for the next two quarters given that they are driven by lot of import of industrial commodities from China.

Dhiraj Sachdev, Managing Partner & CIO of Roha Asset Managers

*****************

I would prefer an Axis Bank, ICICI Bank from an incremental allocation perspective. One can also look at some of the banks where we are possibly seeing the heightened stress ease out something like a Bandhan Bank despite the run-up or an IDFC First Bank. Also some of the HFCs like Can Fin Homes so look at more value bargains where we are seeing some signs or stress easing and probably reduction of provisions. We are looking at places where we are seeing turnaround in volumes and also not just hope trade.

Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO, Complete Circle Consultants

*****************

We have been working with 13,100-13,200 for this move, we are almost there. I think the markets are slightly over bought at this point of time so one has to be a little careful making fresh commitments at these levels from a shorter term perspective. If at all 13,200 were to get crossed you could see some more near term strength. Going forward the next four week, six weeks, 12 weeks is going to be about stocks and a lot of underperformers are now making a comeback. So instead really looking at the headline indices the bigger opportunity is going to be the midcaps, the smallcaps, underperformers like realty stocks, chemicals stocks and they are the ones that are going to give you super normal returns going forward.

Gautam Shah, Founder & Chief Strategist, Goldilocks Premium Research.

*****************

There is still a question mark whether the recovery that we saw in October-November was because of pent-up ad festive season getting bunched up together or going to spillover and continue to be as strong as we saw in the last few months. So, I would be very cautious though these are very sound structure of businesses, they have their own niche and margins are good etc., but we will get a clear NPA issue only after December or maybe March quarter results. Therefore, I wouldn’t go all-out on this segment in the intermediate term.

Mihir Vora, Director & CIO, Max Life Insurance

*****************

Stamp duty cut in Maharashtra has led to demand recovery in industry. The pandemic has also made people realize the importance of home and stamp duty cut is a trigger which is helping people buy. The prices have been stagnant for some time and will continue to be stagnant for some time.

Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties

*****************

Real estate market has bounced back more than expected and demand pick-up is seen across segments, be it affordable or luxury. The business is expected to surpass last year’s turnover by 30-40 percent this year and volume already higher by 50 percent if compared to last year. The stamp duty cut of 2 percent and 3 percent till March from the government has given a big boost to the industry.

Sandeep Runwal, Director, Runwal Group

*****************

There have been far lesser launches in this pandemic than at any given point of time. So we are not worried from the supply side, but customers and the system is worried about the projects which are ongoing and whether they will be able to complete it or not because the liquidity concerns still remain for most of the developers. Bengaluru is the best performing real estate market in the country right now and Kochi and Gurugram markets too are doing well. Prices haven't increased, but discounts have come down.

JC Sharma, VC & MD, Sobha Developers

*****************

Right now the disinvestment process is on the fast track and the preliminary information material (PIM) has just been finalised. The surplus land monetisation and disposal that process is also on. We have been in touch with a various government agencies. As per the guidelines and timelines given by DIPAM it should be about 8-9 months from now. The surplus land has already been identified to be monetised and sold-off or to be returned back wherever to the government as per the agreements so that process has kicked in.

DK Hota, Chairman, BEML

*****************

We are looking at a topline of about Rs 7,700 crore and probably that can be achieved if we do about Rs 5,000 crore in third and fourth quarters and we are on track. We have reached a level of about 80 percent pre-COVID execution and it is likely to improve even further. In December, we are expecting at least 90 percent execution to happen, so things are falling in place for us, execution has picked up.

YD Murthy, EVP-Finance, NCC

*****************

The optimism is being priced in fully. The vaccine cheer has gained quite a bit of momentum. I expect it to continue right until the vaccine actually becomes available commercially. Would not be surprised to see Brent closing in on $50 per barrel, sustaining around $50 as we get to the end of this year. Asia has been remarkably inching back towards normalcy even without vaccine. So, overall on the demand side, it has been quite supportive for oil prices.

Vandana Hari of Vanda Insights

*****************

There is no impact on business from new travel SOPs from Maharashtra. Out of these states all our properties are in Maharashtra and in addition to that we have properties each in Karnataka and Telangana. The 'staycation' is doing very well at many properties. People will now prefer doing ‘staycations’ within Mumbai and Pune where our properties are located as against travelling to Rajasthan or Goa for holidays. So we see a strong demand pick up on ‘staycation’ side. Occupancy remains the main focus for us currently.

Sanjay Sethi, MD & CEO, Chalet Hotels

*****************

The company is in no conversation with Info Edge over selling business. We have a long-term outlook towards Matrimony.com business. We have 60 percent market share and we continue to drive the growth. If any possibility to buy any player, we may look into it, but definitely we are not in conversation with Info Edge.

Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder & CEO, Matrimony.com

*****************

Indian pharma sector should do better over next two months. Stocks like Dr Reddy's looks quite attractive to us. The company has slew of products that are going to come forward. Gland Pharma is a terrific company in terms of their pedigree on the injectables side. The kind of shortages we have seen, especially in the US market, I think these companies are likely to do pretty well. I don’t think it makes sense to get out of these stocks, it makes sense to slowly accumulate these stocks again.

Our view is that rather than looking at Shree Cement or India Cement, which are a sell according to us because of the valuations that they are trading at, we would rather go for something like a Dalmia Bharat which looks more attractive to us, or a Heidelberg Cement or something like Prism Cement.

Abhimanyu Sofat, Vice President – Research, IIFL